Joe’s Weather World: Unusual December warmth continues (TUE-12/8)

It’s going to be another great December day with temperatures running more than 10-15° above average for areas fro KC westwards. East of the Metro the fog issues this morning may keep you a bit cooler but still even then…it should be above average although the farther east you get the more temperatures will be closer to 45° or so later today.

This is coming on the heals of has been quite the run of mostly above average days around these parts. Since November 14th there have been 4 days with temperatures below average. Not too bad at all. 20 days overall above average since then…with more coming into Friday before colder weather arrives over the weekend.

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy…once the fog breaks east of KC…there will be high clouds of various thickness coming down from the north. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60° for KC westwards. 40s east of KC

Tonight: Fair and not as cold with lows closer to 30°

Tomorrow: Warmest day of the week with highs well into the 60s. The record is 68° set way back in 1897. I think we’ll fall just short of this.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low>mid 60s. Thicker clouds later in the day.

Discussion:

Well it’s nice to see that what I said last week regarding the potential to temperatures this week is coming to fruition nicely. I knew in time the models would catch up to this…and indeed they have and so have the apps and others…it’s going to be unseasonably warm for a couple of days.

I don’t want to rehash everything from the last blog done of Friday though…I want to now look a bit farther ahead and our next storm system.

I was at one of our local golf courses and for the 2nd time in the last few days they were telling me about how many rounds of golf were played this year…and how for the next couple of days…it’s just going to be crazy again with tee sheets mostly filled with tee times. Their just jammed!

There have been interesting success stories considering the craziness of 2020. Golf fits into the sweet spot apparently. Outside…away from others…and a great way (some say :) ) of filling a 4 hour time. Courses have been inundated this year. They are loving this stretch of weather because it just keeps coming. As I mentioned since the 14th of November only about 4 days below average.

Take a look at the warmest highs for tomorrow…again the record is 68°

Of course all the dry weather is a good and bad thing at his point. They too want moisture…they know that ponds and lakes need recharging heading into 2021. It’s been very dry as we’ve highlighted for you for the last few months. It goes back to mid summer really. Well below average amounts of moisture…first rain and now that rain/snow combo.

There is something though scheduled for Friday…it will rain…that should help at least a little bit.

This is connected to a spinning upper level low off the coast of Baja Ca that has been around for a few days. This is going to get “kicked” out Thursday and move into the Plains. It will have to bring moisture with it and initially it will in the form of lots of higher clouds on Thursday which will be thickening as the afternoon moves along. Then light rain will be moving in from the southwest early on Friday.

As this happens we’ll be transitioning from a warmer air mass into a colder air mass. A front will be moving through the area later on Thursday into Thursday night allowing cooler air to spread southwards Thursday night into Friday. So the rain that falls Friday morning will be a chilly rain it appears. As a matter of fact whatever we are at 12AM Friday morning may be the 12AM high for the day…because during the afternoon it will be in the 30s it appears with a chilly rain falling.

The colder air will be a bit thicker towards northern MO…so starting sometime Friday it’s not out of the question there could be some snowflakes mixed in for areas north of the Metro. That is worth watching depending on how quickly the colder air sneaks into the region above the surface especially.

The upper level storm that opens up and zips through the Plains on Friday will be rather disorganized it appears. Lots of little areas of lift so while rain is expected…and mostly would be welcome…this doesn’t appear to be a big precip total for us, at least on Friday.

Right now roughly 1/4-1/2″ is expected on Friday. Seeming like most of our other systems over the past few months. More is expected though the farther south you get towards southern MO where thunderstorms may increase the totals to well over 1″ in spots towards the I-44 corridor and the Lakes region.

We’ve seen this show before.

What is a bit interesting though is the possibility of a 2nd system coming into the region on the tail of this one. That could be a bit more wintry to it because cold air will be here for sure on Saturday. System #1 may leave a batch of moisture around behind it and when #2 comes towards the area, although it looks a bit messy aloft…what moisture is left combined with the system…should create more lift into a cold atmosphere. That should create snow.

That actually could accumulate because temperatures will be colder here on the ground…probably in the 30-35° range on Saturday (a good day to be inside). So it certainly bears watching. I wouldn’t call it a snowstorm but it could be enough to create some road issues. Granted this is 4 days away though and we’re relying on a 2nd part of a storm to do something. This isn’t quite “needle in the haystack” type event but there are things that need to come together for this to happen.

The one thing that does appear to be a lock is that the atmosphere appears to be rather cold for a change…so temperatures Friday into Sunday should be below average and perhaps Monday as well…we’ll see about the snowcover situation because that will add to the cold potential.

The EURO is the most aggressive with the snow totals at this point. Other models have “something” but nothing to high.

Overall though the next 5-10 days look to be all over the place regarding temperatures. There should be more “outdoor” days after the weekend though…and no “locking in” cold looks to the maps at this point.

Take a look at the latest 8-14 day forecast…

As a matter of fact take a look at this for the weeks 3 and 4 from the Climate Prediction Center.

OK then…

Towards the end of the week I’ll start my wayyyyyy too early Christmas forecast with the chances of a White Christmas (hint: not encouraging).

So far it’s been a slow start to the snow season for areas of the country where snow should be a bit more prevalent. Michigan…I’m looking at you.

Nationwide…

OK…so there will at least be something to track this week.

Our feature photo comes from Ben in Lee’s Summit showing the fog underneath with the rising sun. He has a drone and gets some great shots! This is from yesterday.

