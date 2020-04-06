Joe’s Weather World: Warmest air of the season ahead and cold air troubles next week (MON-4/6)

It’s Monday! The weather sort of looks like it out there with lots of clouds that will be very sluggish in breaking up today. Some may see breaks…others may not. Temperatures though have started out very mild and despite the gray skies…we’ll make it well in to the 60s before the end of the afternoon.

This week will bring us a nice dose of spring weather…I continue to have concerns about next week and the cold weather coming that I’ve talked about since late last week. Gardeners shouldn’t get too carried away with their work for the next 10 days or so…colder weather is coming…and there are actually some models that suggest we’re not done with winter weather either. Let’s not go down that road yet though.

Forecast:

Today: Generally cloudy, breezy and mild with highs well into the 60s

Tonight: Variable clouds and mild with lows close to 60°

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds and breezy with highs near 80°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm with highs near 80° but starting to drop a bit towards the evening as a front moves through.

Discussion:

The clouds are an issue again today…although unlike yesterday where they sort of scattered out during the day at times…especially on the north side of the KC Metro…today it’s going to be a bit tougher to scatter out the clouds and the moisture.

This moisture will be an issue today. It’s about 5,000 feet of moisture from the ground upwards…and it may be slower in breaking up today. and may not really totally break up locally. Some mist or drizzle isn’t out of the question either.

This moisture will remain with us tonight as well. The clouds will sort of reinforce the warmth though…so whatever we warm up to today…it won’t droop all that much tonight, especially with south winds continuing.

Tomorrow I’m hopeful that we see breaks in the clouds…and it won’t take much to really warm things up. I still think 80° is doable with enough breaks in the clouds.

Wednesday also is mild but a cold front will be coming through the region later in the day. This will usher in cooler weather that evening and the cooler weather will linger into the end of the week.

A bigger push of cold air is coming our way over the weekend…and we’ll probably have at least some rain in the area, perhaps Saturday. Then the transition to colder weather happens for the end of the weekend.

For those who get out to enjoy this mild weather for the next few days…this is NOT a good look for several days next week.

That’s about as high of a likelihood of below average temperatures that you’ll see. IF this was the dead of winter…that would be brutal cold. As is we may be looking at highs in the 30s and 40s for several days next week. The lows will be dependent on clouds…but IF skies are clear…this could be some near record cold for the area.

Then there’s this…off the EURO.

It’s what you think it is…for next Monday

Now before you scream…read my blog from yesterday where I talk about how the models are struggling with forecasts especially beyond day 5 and the reason why (yes it could be the virus).

The GFS and the Canadian DON”T do this…BUT…

A not inconsequential number of other model data is sniffing something out. Take a look at the various ensemble members off the EURO 1st and the GFS second. This shows total snow for KCI…and well…it’s something that needs to be at least talked about in the blog.

EURO-10 out of about 50 ensemble members have accumulating snow locally NEXT Monday/Tuesday

GFS ensembles-8 out of about 20 runs have accumulating snow too

It’s going to be tough…but it’s not out of the question with a properly timed wave coming out of the Rockies. There are big differences in how the models are handling this though…but the EURO for what it’s worth has been hinting at things for almost 5 days now for next week.

Again it’s worth just bringing the scenario up at this point.

That would not be good…

Joe