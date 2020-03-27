Joe’s Weather World: Will tonight be a repeat of last night?

I’m taking a couple of days off but wanted to touch base with you regarding the severe weather potential overnight into early Saturday morning. The weekend looks fine though…warm and windy tomorrow and nice on Sunday…so this will be a nice change from the past couple of weekends.

Tonight though there are ingredients that need to be watched for bigger storms. It’s certainly not a cut and dry scenario though because last night’s storms have done a number on the atmosphere but IF we can get some recovery going this afternoon and warm things up we may once again get some bigger storms overnight with hail again being the main threat.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures are a bit tricky because the overnight storms have left a rain-cooled atmosphere in the region. Highs in the 60s…but IF we don’t get sunshine we may only be in the 50s all afternoon. That could play a role in the overnight activity

Tonight: The risk of storms is certainly there from 9PM>3AM or so…some of those storms may be severe…again that’s tentative depending on how things set up later today. Temperatures though will be steady then potentially start to rise towards daybreak with 60s possible on the south side at daybreak spreading north quickly

Saturday: Windy and warmer with highs in the 70s but wind gusts to 35 MPH+ possible. Not threat of rain with a good deal of sunshine for most of the day

Sunday: Not as warm but rather nice with highs in the 60s

Discussion:

Last night was a bumpy night with severe weather in the form of hail…mostly pea to nickle size but at times a bit bigger than that. This hail seemed confined towards the south of I-70. There was also some pretty heavy rain in the region as well…especially on the south side of KC.

The H’s represent hail reports

Some of the stones got to be upwards of golfball sized.

There was a ton of rain in the region as well…

1-2″ rain totals were south of I-435 on the south side of KC…

Today is sort of an interesting day…there is a stationary front languishing towards the south of KC area…and a couple of surface lows that are connected to it…one will squirt away from the KC area this afternoon…the other will consolidate and strengthen in western/central KS through the overnight.

10AM Map

We are on the cool side of things…which is important right now because that cool air may have a tough time warming up locally.

There is a ton of warmth and moisture down south…dew points are in the 60s down there and overnight there will be another strong low level jet stream developing and poking up towards the region. So despite the fact that the air may still be “cool” compared to what’s happening down south…the low level jet stream will be blowing in air from down south…and bring in instability aloft…that may be focused again towards the south of the I-70 corridor.

What’s sort of interesting is that our model data isn’t exactly united on this…some of the short term models are very aggressive (and did a good job last night) with storms again overnight…with hail being the main threat. That model though shows temperatures this afternoon 65-70°…not sure about that.

Other models show a wide disparity in temperatures in the state of KS especially.

For example the forecast highs off the hi-res NAM for this afternoon…notice the north to south gradient.

So the thought process is that sometime later this evening…near or after sunset…storms will develop across northern OK east of the Panhandle. Those storms will move NEwards…and tap into the developing low level jets stream which will be bringing in unstable air above the surface…IF that’s the case the storms could be on the strengthening trend as they come into eastern KS.

Again hail seems to be the main threat after 9PM or so especially south of I-70.

Again I want to see how this afternoon plays out because something seems a bit “off” to me right now and I think I’m fighting how the atmosphere is a bit worked over from last night. Let’s track the developing warm front to the south of the region overnight and see how far north it tries to come.

The SPC has the region under a slight risk of severe weather overnight.

This will be a strong surface storm coming out of the western Plains tomorrow…

By midday the storm will be up in central NE…with the potential of snow on the backside. Severe weather tomorrow will be more focused towards IL…and that could be a big deal there with tornadoes a growing threat.

We’ll be in the dry slot of the storm…which means warm and windy weather expected. The winds should be gusting to 30-40 MPH and with sunshine…we warm up nicely before turning colder very quickly before sunset…we may go from the 70° range to the 45-50° range by 7PM or so with windy conditions in the evening as well…lightening up towards daybreak Sunday.

The feature photo today is from Melody Beachner‎ north of Harrisonville, MO…lots of hail out there last night.

Joe