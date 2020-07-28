Joe’s Weather World: Wimpy front now leads to more rain chances (TUE-7/28)

Good Tuesday to you. Foggy out there in some areas, and very cloudy in other areas mainly from KC southwards this morning. This will, in time, break up a bit as the day moves along…and temperatures will recover into the mid 80s or so before the afternoon is done.

The item for this afternoon is whether or not we see some scattered convection develop on the south side of KC southwards. Last night I talked about this potential quite a bit on the air and I still won’t be shocked. The front that came through was wimpy and never really pushed dry air into the area…so as a result dew points this morning are still around 70° or so. Add some instability and we can get some scattered storms to pop.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy this morning from KC southwards with sunshine north of the Metro. Highs well into the 80s with a few scattered showers/storms possible this afternoon.

Tonight: Variable clouds and muggy with lows in the lower 70s

Tomorrow: Variable clouds with storms increasing in the region during the day. Some locally heavy rain is possible in those storms. Highs in the lower 80s

Thursday: More rain is possible with highs in the 80° range.

Discussion:

Some areas got some decent rain over the weekend…some got too much at once, while others didn’t get much at all. That isn’t too surprising for summer storms around this part of the country.

In the map below…the areas in blue show above average amounts of rain over the past 7 days, while areas in red show below average amounts.

Roughly from I-70 north and from I-35 west did a bit better compared to areas south of the Metro. The issue though is areas south of KC are the ones having a bigger issue with drier conditions is not outright “moderate” drought conditions a few counties south of the Metro area.

So that is the area needing the rain the most…although into the Metro on the south side, while certainly not drought like…can use some moisture for the grass of nothing else…mostly south of the 435 corridor on the south side of the Metro.

We will have chances over the next few days.

Isolated activity is possible today…one of those deals where assuming we warm up into the mid 80s+ today…we will be uncapped and that means some clouds will have a tendency to grow more vigorously in the vertical sense. That means at least some isolated convection will pop. In this situation and with winds in the atmosphere being very light…what pops will rain itself out in about the same area where it develops…and send out rain cooled air boundaries for new storms to develop…so we’ll see how this comes together. The better chances appear to be from KC southbound.

Then tomorrow as the winds above us at around 5,000 feet start to increase during the day…there should be more widespread activity developing. As this low-level jet stream increases…the atmosphere will be very(!) moist. So once again the storms will become VERY efficient rain producers and that means locally heavy rains are possible. 2-4+” are possible in some areas tomorrow into Thursday. This high moisture content in the atmosphere will continue to be with us into Friday early morning.

A lot of atmospheric moisture isn’t unusual during this time of the year. Remember warm air can hold more moisture than cold air can. When we try to get some perspective though, even for this time of the year about how unusual this is…we look at the anomalies…just like we would do for temperatures. These anomalies are roughly 1.5 times average and that would be pretty significant.

On top of that, the winds in the middle part of the atmosphere are also going to be pretty darn light…that means slow movement of storms are likely tomorrow…and that adds into the heavy rain potential.

The system that is going to help this activity along, not only tomorrow but Thursday too is out in the Rockies area towards the northeast of Salt Lake.

This is going to cross the Rockies then come into the Plains and by Friday afternoon drop towards the south of the Metro it appears. Until it gets south of KC…our rain chances will continue.

Model data from tomorrow into Friday morning are generous with rain totals…again the precise location of the heaviest rains will be worked on…but certainly the Metro could be in play for this which means localized flooding would be possible.

Here is the rain forecast from the WPC through Sunday…showing less amounts north of the region and heavier totals towards the I-44 corridor.

I got some great sunset pictures last night…here is one from Sandra Cox…down towards Leeton.

Joe