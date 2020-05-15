Joe’s Weather World: Yesterday was a mess (FRI-5/15)

I’m not sure how I feel about yesterday’s forecast and what happened. On the one hand…it did rain…many in the Metro south of I-70 had up to about 1/2″…northern MO had flooding rains…along I-70 from around Blue Springs east to Odessa had flooding rains but yet it was still a so-so forecast. There really wasn’t severe weather locally of significance. I ended up staying and watching radar until about 1:30 this morning to make sure the storms cleared Sedalia and Clinton areas without any quick tornadoes on the leading edge of what was moving through.

There were lots of counties under warnings for hail and high winds at various times last night. At least 22 different warnings were issued for severe storms…and that was just from the NWS in Pleasant Hill…a few verified across northern MO but many didn’t at this point.

The timing of the storms wasn’t right really. The day before I was thinking 5-9PM…and yesterday morning it sort of shifted to 8PM-12AM…the front that we were waiting on sort of stalled in northern KS and SE Nebraska. There was nothing to drive the storms out west towards KC plus we were capped all afternoon and early evening on.

So overall…yes there was rain…no there really wasn’t any severe weather…and yet I’m left unsatisfied by the forecast going into the whole ordeal. Hey if I’m going to say when the forecast worked out well…I also have to be honest when I think the forecast wasn’t as good.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy into the afternoon with a few light showers/sprinkles possible. Highs 70-75° with filtered sunshine developing later today. Light winds.

Tonight: Variable clouds wit a chance of showers/storms towards daybreak tomorrow. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60°

Tomorrow: Not a rain-out but sort of iffy at times. Rain and storms possible every so often. The risk of severe weather looks overall low. Highs in the mid 70s

Sunday: Nice…with more and more sunshine and highs in the 70° range.

Discussion:

I’ll start this blog with something that I told 3rd graders up in Leavenworth yesterday when I did a zoom weather presentation…they asked me what was the most difficult part of my job..and I told them…

“predicting things that don’t exist”

Sometimes we’re very good and sometimes we’re not as good…and sometimes we’re not good at all. Yesterday is sort in the middle category.

I got a sense around 6PM that something was not happening right. That things would be delayed for the Metro…although to be honest with you…I still thought there would be at least some sever weather in KC proper. There wasn’t.

There were though the 1st tornadoes for KS yesterday. As usual Reed Timmer saw one at night lit up by the lightning every so often. Here is some video…you have to look carefully in the lit up skies every so often but towards the end it’s there.

LIGHTNING AND TORNADO in the Flint Hills of Kansas tonight! Supercell structure on approach. @RadarOmega_WX #kswx pic.twitter.com/jZmc4Dyz8F — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) May 15, 2020

Others saw some wispy funnels with possible touchdowns. So KS is now on the tornado board. Interestingly that may do it for awhile as this somewhat weird severe weather season in the Plains is sort of shutting down next week for awhile it appears.

As far as the severe severe weather reports go…

Things just sort of bypassed the KC Metro region as a whole.

Some areas got a lot of rain from this…per doppler estimates

Note that small bullseye east of Independence…along the I-70 corridor. I heard about some street flooding in Odessa with well over 2.5″ of rain.

It was just one of those things. I’m glad we didn’t get the severe weather locally obviously as I’m sure you are too…but yet I’m mad the storms were delayed about 2-4 hours and that the rain wasn’t as healthy as it could’ve been for the KC area but yet glad we didn’t have the flooding that some areas in northern MO saw in the late evening with training storms.

Onwards.

The clouds today will be an issue for awhile as the satellite shows.

It’s going to take awhile to clear things out or at least get more sunshine.

Radar does show rain out there but it will be on the weakening trend as it approaches KC. Still though there may be a couple of hours of light rain before lunch.

Tomorrow is another issue.

The outflow/front from last night has pushed south of I-44 this morning.

Overnight tonight a low level jet will be developing over the front. That will increase the lift in southern KS up towards I-70 and storms may well form again. There will be instability aloft as well and what develops down there would move NNEwards I think. So overnight storms are certainly possible.

Then tomorrow we may be sort of in and out of the rain chances. IF we do get those overnight storms in the wee hours of the morning they may linger for awhile tomorrow morning…then we’re sort of stabilized in the afternoon while waiting on another cold front for the evening to move through with another chance of later evening storms/rain in the Metro. It really sort of depends on the final position of the front that is south of us this morning and where the low level jet provides the best lift for renewed storms later tonight and how those storms mess up the atmosphere tomorrow.

Sunday though looks good as cooler and drier air moves into the region. That drier air will linger into next week and overall next week looks rather pleasant…at least through Thursday and maybe into Saturday. So drier weather will be the rule I think.

Our feature photo comes from Traci Beaty Wehner whose mom took the shot down in the Ozarks.

Joe