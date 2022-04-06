SALINA, Kan. — Emergency responders from the Kansas side of the metro have deployed to help protect the rest of the state.

Members of the Johnson County Wildland Task Force deployed to Salina Tuesday afternoon.

It includes employees from Northwest Consolidated Fire District, City of Olathe Fire Department, and City of Shawnee, KS Government Fire Department. The group shared a video showing employees packing up to leave and arriving at their post.

A utility vehicle, three brush trucks and one tender have also been deployed as part of the task force.

The Kansas Forest Service and Kansas Division of Emergency Management made the decision to activate the Task Force after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a State of Disaster Emergency due to the high threat of wildfires across the state this week.

“This declaration will allow our state agencies to pre-position firefighting equipment and extra manpower in areas considered to be at the greatest risk,” Kelly said.

Kelly also asked Kansans to be cautious when using grills, campfires and other open flames.

“A single spark may touch off a fire that can have devastating effects. Please keep yourself and your community safe and use extra precautions anytime you are doing any burning,” Kelly said.

The Johnson County Wildland Task Force said it expected to return home later this week.

