Johnson County tornado an EF-0, National Weather Service says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A brief tornado that formed in southern Johnson County on March 15 has been categorized as an EF-0, according to the National Weather Service of Kansas City.

Though small, yesterday’s twister was still enough to shred trees and rip roofs along its path. At least 20 homes had immediate, visible damage after the system blew through the Rio Lobo Ranch neighborhood near 193rd and Antioch in Stilwell.

The NWS reported a max wind speed of 85 mph. The tornado had a width of 100 yards.

Johnson County sheriff’s deputies reported seeing the funnel cloud as early as 199th and Switzer. The warning, which triggered tornado sirens, were helpful to residents nearby who told FOX4 they had time to take shelter.

Stilwell also saw heavy hail. The pellets were so big and numerous, they piled up like snow on the roadways.

The NWS expects to provide more information as survey crews return.

