KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Winter weather crews across the Kansas City metro are gearing up for what could be a long 24 hours.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Kansas City area. It begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be in effect through Wednesday at noon.

The latest FOX4 forecast shows snow is expected to begin falling after sundown. It will begin as rain and turn to snow after 10 p.m. Up to 3 inches of snow is predicted throughout the area.

Kansas

OVERLAND PARK

Overland Park crews plan to being pretreating streets around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The city plans to monitor changing conditions throughout the evening.

Crews will begin plowing, if snow accumulations call for it.

Missouri

KANSAS CITY

Crews in Kansas City, Missouri, started pre-treating city streets ahead of the incoming snow.

They plan to work around the clock as the rain turns to snow to clear the roads through the Wednesday morning commute.

Additional information will be added to this story as communities release more information about storm preps.