KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Much of the metro expects to get its first snow of the season Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Cities are monitoring the storm as it moves through Oklahoma and Kansas, making its way into the Kansas City and through Missouri.

This is how cities plan to handle whatever snow falls in our area.

Kansas

The Kansas Department of Transportation asks drivers to slow down on the roads as the rain shifts over to snow and ice overnight.

KDOT also asks drivers to give snow plows extra room on highways as they work to clear the roads.

LENEXA

Lenexa says it plans to monitor changing road conditions beginning Monday afternoon.

The city’s public works department says it is ready to handle everything from a dusting to three inches of snow.

Crews will start treating roads as soon as needed.

Lenexa said a second shift will begin working at midnight and handle the response overnight to make Tuesday’s morning commute as headache-free as possible.

The city will update its snow response plan online as the storm arrives.

MERRIAM

Merriam also plans to treat roads as the storm moves into the community, but doesn’t plan to do much before then. The city says it can’t really pretreat roads because the rain will just wash off all of the chemicals.

When crews do hit the roads, they will first focus on treating bridges and hills before moving to other problem spots, according to the city.

Residents can follow progress on the city’s website.

Keep in mind that if at least two inches of snow falls, anyone parking on a Merriam street is required to move within two hours of when the snow starts falling. Cars violating the ordinance will be towed.

MISSION

Mission outlines the city’s snow removal plans on the city’s website.

OLATHE

Olathe’s drivers are in place and ready to treat roads as soon as necessary Monday evening and overnight.

The city says road temperatures are expected to remain above freezing much of the evening and expects most accumulation to happen on elevated surfaces and grassy areas.

OVERLAND PARK

Overland Park is monitoring the storm as it moves toward the metro. Crews will be in place and ready to address roads as soon as necessary.

Residents can track progress and see where snow plows are located across the city through Overland Park’s online plow tracker.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE

The Prairie Village Public Works Department follows a priority system for removing snow and ice from the city’s streets.

Crews work 12-hour shifts throughout a winter storm to provide 24-hour coverage.

SHAWNEE

Crews in Shawnee are out Monday afternoon pretreating primary and residential roads with brine and salt.

Fresh crews report at 7 p.m. Monday to monitor the storm and it moves into the area. They will then treat and plow the snow as needed.

Missouri

The Missouri Department of Transportation asks drivers to avoid traveling once the precipitation begins to fall, if at all possible.

If you must travel, MoDOT asks drivers to slow down, stay alert, and always buckle up before hitting the road.

BLUE SPRINGS

Rain is expected to fall before transitioning to snow.

Blue Springs says crews do not pre-treat roads in the rain because the chemicals used would be washed away before the snow begins falling.

The city plans to activate snow crews and operations at 6 p.m. Monday evening. They will begin treating major roads as the weather transitions from rain to snow and ice.

Crews will work overnight and into the morning to treat or plow streets as needed.

GRANDVIEW

Grandview’s crews began working in 12-hour shifts at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

The first shift is pretreating emergency snow routes with beet juice. A new shift will report at 8 p.m. to continue treating roads and plowing, if needed.

This is the first year Grandview city crews are also responsible for treating and plowing Interstate 49 Outer Roads.

Grandview also asks drivers to avoid parking on streets, and to remove parked cars from streets until the storm is over and the snow is removed.

HARRISONVILLE

The Harrisonville Streets Department is working to pre-treat roads Monday afternoon. The plan is to switch over and begin running plows once the snow begins sticking to the ground, according to the city.

INDEPENDENCE

Crews in Independence are monitoring the winter storm.

According to the city, crews will begin treating bridges late Monday afternoon. They will continue monitoring road temperatures and accumulation through the evening and overnight.

Supervisors will determine if additional staff needs to be called in to treat roads prior to Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

KANSAS CITY

Kansas City has crews out and pretreating roads ahead of the storm.

The City’s Public Works Department says crews will continue to work in shifts to ensure major roads will be passable.

LEE’S SUMMIT

Lee’s Summit Public Works is monitoring conditions and will begin treating/plowing streets when the snow begins to fall.

LIBERTY

The forecasted rain will prevent crews in Liberty from pretreating roads, according to the city.

The city is anticipating a light snow, with heavier totals being to the south. IT also expects ground temperatures to be at or around freezing for much of the evening.

Crews will begin treating roads with salt and calcium if the snow begins to stick to the pavement. They will continue to treat accordingly throughout the storm and plow if needed.

NORTH KANSAS CITY

North Kansas City crews will monitor the weather closely to get a jump on the storm before it arrives in the metro.

Crews will continue to treat, remove, and blow snow from the roads as the storm moves through the metro.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.