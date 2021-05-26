Kansas City area prepares for severe thunderstorms overnight, Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been more than a year since people across the Kansas City metro have had to prepare for weather as severe as we’re expecting Thursday.

“Make sure we’re watching the weather and making sure we have all the necessary stuff to put in the house to stay safe,” Kansas resident Ray Chlebicki said of his preps for Thursday’s weather.

People like Chlebicki and his wife said during severe weather season, their eyes are glued to the TV.

“We’ll watch and see if it’s getting close. If there’s sirens, we hear for the tornadoes,” Chlebicki said.

The National Weather Service said even though the initial storm headed our way is happening overnight, it’s important for people to not ignore it while they’re asleep.

“With those morning storms we can expect hail, strong straight-line winds,” said Andy Bailey with the National Weather Service. “Tornadoes probably aren’t as likely then, but certainly potential rainfall will be.”

Bailey said we’ve had some rain showers over the past few weeks, but it doesn’t compare to what’s in store.

Another round of strong-to-severe storms is expected Thursday evening with heavy rain, hail, strong winds and frequent lightning as the primary hazards.

“Be ready to seek shelter if those storms become severe or even possibly tornadic,” Bailey said.

“The severe weather is likely occurring when the majority of people are asleep,” said Trent Pittman with Johnson County Emergency Management. “That’s why it’s important to make sure you have push notifications enabled for at least two mobile devices and make sure you can receive those alerts while you are sleep.”

