EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — Strong winds and the possibility for dangerous hail were on the minds of Kansas City-area residents watching the skies Wednesday.

It’s a waiting game for some of them, waiting for weather to hit later Wednesday evening.

Ernie Adams, who lives in Edwardsville, Kansas, cut his grass despite the heat advisory during the day before the rain expected.

He said the early day chore is nothing when compared to his wake-up time when he was growing up on an Arkansas dairy farm.

“Four-thirty in the morning, every morning,” Adams said.

And he’s sticking to that time because, as he says, “Cows don’t wait.”

But as a cattle farmer, he always has his eye on the forecast.

“The last tornado we had, which was in the late ’60s, we lost about 50 head of cattle. It just picked them up and took them off,” Adams said.

He’s preparing for Wednesday’s hail possibility, too.

“That’s why I keep my cars inside,” Adams said.

But some items take a little more effort to move indoors. At midday, a crane hoisted an 8-by-6-foot neon sign off its setting in the Old Muncie neighborhood of KCK.

“A lot of people thought that was his only name was ‘Stan,'” Lori Seigel said of her father whose name is on the sign.

Seigel is donating the sign from her father’s market to the new Lumi Neon Museum in Kansas City, which is dedicated to preserving the bright, buzzing survivors of time and elements — like hail.

“That was my question, too,” said Nick Vedros, museum president. “I thought hail would completely destroy it. Sometimes hail can damage a sign, but rarely does it break the glass. It somehow careens off of it.”