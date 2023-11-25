KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area’s first snowfall of the season kicked off on Saturday afternoon, with snow expected through Saturday evening into early Sunday morning, locals totals expected to come in between two and four inches.

This system has already blanketed areas of Kansas. If you’re headed to Manhattan for Kansas State football, or Emporia for high school championships, you’ll want to check KanDrive before you get moving.

While Kansas gets the brunt of this first winter storm, most of Kansas City on the Missouri side will get something, and those amounts increase as you go north and west of the metro. The Missouri Department of Transportation has a traveler map you can check to see how conditions are in real time.

FOX4 will update this story with city snow plans as we receive them and alert any significant traffic issues in the event of any crashes. Refresh this page for the latest information all leading to FOX4 News after the Kansas State-Iowa State game on Saturday night, scheduled to begin at 10:30, though it may start later if the game goes long.