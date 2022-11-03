KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area schools districts looked at the forecast for Friday night Football and decided to call an audible.

FOX4 Meteorologists say rain and possible storms are expected in the Kansas City area Friday afternoon and evening. The system could bring storms and heavy rain at times.

Some districts decided to move games to Thursday evening because of the dreary, and potentially dangerous, weather.

Piper High School will travel to Chanute Thursday evening instead of waiting until Friday to play in the regional round of the Kansas State playoffs.

Also playing in regionals, St. Thomas Aquinas and Louisburg decided to reschedule their playoff game and move it to Thursday because of the forecast. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Blue Valley and Olathe West matchup will still be played at Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, but will be played Thursday evening instead of waiting until Friday and risk the rain and storms.

St. James Academy at Atchison will also be played Thursday evening instead of Friday evening, according to the school district.

