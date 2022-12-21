A school bus drives down a snow covered rural country road lined with snow covered trees after a snow storm during the winter season. Series 3 of 3

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The forecasted snowfall and frigid temperatures means thousands of students will enjoy a day at home Thursday.

The Lee’s Summit School District announced Wednesday morning that due to inclement weather, Thursday, Dec. 22 will be changed to a virtual learning day for all students.

A spokesperson for the school district said the majority of students who have finals scheduled will take the tests when they return to school following winter break.

The day is the first alternative method of instruction for the district this school year.

The Raymore-Peculiar School District also canceled school on Thursday because of the snow and dangerous cold.

Other area school districts like Park Hill haven’t yet announced a decision about whether classes will be canceled.

