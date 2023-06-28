KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is getting a double whammy of nasty heat and poor air quality this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for majority of the Kansas City area, taking effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.

FOX4’s Weather Team said the heat index is expected to get into the triple digits — up to 105 degrees. We won’t see much relief at night either. Overnight temperatures will be around the mid- to upper-70s.

Symptoms of heat illnesses

Experts say these hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Make sure you know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion symptoms:

Heavy sweating

Weakness or tiredness

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Dizziness, nausea or vomiting

Headache

Fainting

Heat stroke symptoms:

Throbbing headache

Confusion

Nausea, dizziness

Body temperature above 103°

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Fainting, loss of consciousness

How to prevent heat illnesses

The best way to prevent heat illnesses is to drink plenty of fluid, stay out of the sun and preferably stay in an air-conditioned room.

Anyone who has to work or spend long periods of time outside should take extra precautions. Try to reschedule activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Air Quality Alert

To make matters more complicated, the Kansas City area is also dealing with poor air quality Wednesday.

The Mid-America Regional Council issued an Air Quality Alert. It’s the 10th time this has happened this year, which is unusual for the metro.

The agency said the outdoor air quality index is expected to be in excess of 100 with the ozone being the primary pollutant.

A good air quality index value is 0-50, and 51-100 brings the air quality to a moderate concern. When it’s over 100 to 150, the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Over 150 is unhealthy.

What to do on Air Quality Alert days

MARC recommends that individuals limit strenuous outdoor activities when pollution levels are higher. Some people, including children and those with pre-existing conditions, might be more sensitive to the elevated pollution levels.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities that lead to ozone pollution like refueling your car, idling unnecessarily or using gas-powered lawn equipment.

Instead, on air quality days, MARC recommends Kansas City residents carpool or bike to work and delay or combine errands.