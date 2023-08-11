KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most of the Kansas City area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch on Friday.

In the Kansas City area, the National Weather Service has issued the watch for Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth and Atchison counties in Kansas and Clay, Platte, Jackson and Ray counties.

Several other counties in northwest and north-central Missouri are also under the watch Friday.

⚠️ A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the Kansas City Metro until 8 PM, also including areas north/west. Damaging winds, large hail, & a brief tornado may be possible as storms build by late afternoon. @fox4kc #KCwx #MOwx #KSwx pic.twitter.com/pEcSyXWjwz — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) August 11, 2023

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. Storms are expected to develop in the Kansas City region around 2-3 p.m. through the late afternoon.

FOX4’s Weather Team said the main threats from any storms that develop are damaging winds up to 70 mph and large hail. Meteorologists say there is a tornado risk as well.

