KANSAS CITY, Mo. — High winds and dry conditions could increase the Kansas City area’s chances for fires Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Red Flag Warning” from midnight Thursday through 7 p.m. for every county in the KC area.

Rain and storms Wednesday produced 1/3-3/4 inch on average across the metro. Although it was helpful, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria said it certainly wasn’t a drought breaker.

Along with those drought conditions, the NWS said the relative humidity will also fall to nearly 20% Thursday, making the air dry. When you combine that with the strong winds expected Thursday, with gusts up to 30-35 mph, experts are on alert.

The NWS said any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

The NWS is also encouraging everyone to avoid any potential ignition sources or objects that produce heat. Don’t park your vehicle on dry grass, and make sure to check your trailers for dragging chains that could create sparks.

Finally, the NWS said smokers should be sure to properly dispose of cigarettes. Don’t throw them from a car window into the road.

Unfortunately, the dry conditions Kansas City is experiencing could continue for a while. Lauria said for the next week to 10 days, he doesn’t expect any precipitation of significance. We could be waiting until closer to the end of the month for another chance of rain.

