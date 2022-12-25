The Kansas City area is under a winter weather advisory on Christmas night until midnight.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 Weather is tracking a quick-hitting system that triggered a Winter Weather Advisory for Christmas night until midnight. You’ll need to be mindful of these conditions if you’re driving.

The advisory issued effective at 6 p.m. includes all core metro counties.

The system is dropping north to south where radar has been showing mostly snow, but beware that some freezing drizzle may mix in and make road conditions hazardous.

FOX4’s Alex Countee says the system will be in play for the next few hours, wrapping up around 10 p.m. for the metro.

Sleet is falling at the station just before 7 pm this evening. You can hear the spoons of bouncing ice pellets! Freezing rain and snow is falling in other spots around the Metro as well. Take it slow when driving over the next couple of hours as this mix sweeps through! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/tXo3UM00Pq — Alex Countee (@AlexCounteeWX) December 26, 2022

Temperatures hover in the mid-20’s Sunday night with the wind making it feel like it’s closer to 10 degrees throughout the area.

Looking ahead to Monday, the system moving through will cause temperatures to take another tumble. Expect a cold start to the week before temperatures begin to rebound, leading to expected highs in the 50’s Wednesday through Thursday.