KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just a few days after the last winter storm, the Kansas City area is once again under a Winter Weather Advisory.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the following counties:

Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Atchison and Doniphan counties in Kansas.

Platte, Clay, Jackson, Lafayette, Ray, Clinton, Caldwell, Andrew, De Kalb, Daviess, Grundy, Buchanan, Sullivan, Adair, Livingston, Linn, Macon, Carroll and Chariton counties in Missouri.

These northern Missouri counties are under a Winter Storm Warning: Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer and Holt counties.

Both weather alerts are in effect starting at 3 p.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Friday.

For counties under the Winter Weather Advisory, this system will start out as a rain/sleet mix Thursday with some light snow possible overnight.

Anyone out on the roads should watch for glazing Thursday evening, especially from Kansas City northward.

On Friday, more light snow is possible. In all, we might end up with a dusting to up to 2 inches of snow accumulating in the Kansas City metro, FOX4’s Weather team forecasts.

The Kansas City area should also prepare for bitterly cold air arriving in two surges; one Friday morning and the other Friday night. Those surges will send Kansas City temperatures down to very low levels, even by our standards, resulting in a five-day stretch of sub-freezing weather.

Record cold temperatures will be possible Saturday, Sunday and Morning with highs struggling in the single digits.

For counties under the Winter Storm Warning, the NWS expects heavy snow with 4-6 inches accumulating and winds gusting up to 40 mph.

FOX4’s Joe Lauria said this snow storm is the result of a developing blizzard near the Great Lakes. It’s going to skip over the Kansas City region, but the fringes of the system will hit northern Missouri.