KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Time to bring out the cold weather clothes Kansas City!

Tuesday morning, Kansas City broke the record daily low for October 18 by hitting 25-degrees. The previous record low of 28-degrees was set 50 years ago in 1972.

This would be a normal low for December 12th and Makes for the first hard freeze of the season which on average occurs on 11/5. #NotNormal #RecordBreakingKC @NWSKansasCity

Kansas City is forecasted to reach a high of 45-degrees on Tuesday, which is the “normal” minimum temperature for October 18.

The forecast for the weekend heads in the opposite direction however with temperatures reaching back up toward the 80s.