KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As snow continues to fall in the area, Kansas City has broken the record for daily snowfall for February 17.

As of noon on Thursday, Kansas City had seen 6.4 inches of snow hit the ground. The previous record, set back in 1893, was 6 inches.

The snow blanketing over the city has caused closures of businesses, schools and religious services as the city works to keep streets clean and drivers safe.

Handful of numbers…some are older measurements…adding more snow now to tallies. jl pic.twitter.com/Buau1jBhXU — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) February 17, 2022

The Missouri Department of Transportation has asked drivers to stay home as snow and winter weather conditions continue through the area.