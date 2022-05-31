KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The storms moving through Kansas City brought record-breaking precipitation early in the morning.

According to the National Weather Service, as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Kansas City recording 2.56 inches of rain, surpassing the daily record mark of 2.44 inches set back in 1996.

With rain in the forecast for the remainder of the day, the record is sure to continue to grow. There is even a possibility of becoming the highest daily record for the month of May which is currently held by May 26, 2016, with 3.87 inches.

Record-breaking rainfall means flood chances will also become an increasing issue as the day of stormy weather moves forward.

Roadways have become slick over the last few hours, prompting drivers to move slower during their commute.

Drivers are reminded to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” when approaching roads with high levels of rain flooding the area.

The rain is expected to continue through Wednesday with another storm chance returning on Saturday.