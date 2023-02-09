KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People are across the Kansas City area woke up to quite a surprise Thursday morning with over an inch of snow on the ground and very slick conditions on the roadways.

According to the National Weather Service, Kansas City received 1.52″ of precipitation Thursday that broke the daily record of 0.81″ set in 1894.

Normal rainfall for the entire month of February in KC is 1.48,” according to the NWS.

The NWS says this was the third wettest February day on the 135-year record for Kansas City.

Clouds are expected to move away Friday, with a warming trend set for the weekend and Super Bowl Sunday.