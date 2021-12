KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As predicted, the Kansas City area broke the record Thursday for the high temperature.

The old record for Dec. 2 was 70 degrees, set back in 1956. The new record is now 71 degrees set Thursday afternoon at Kansas City International Airport.

The all-time record in December for Kansas City is 74 degrees.

The FOX4 Weather Team says this weekend will likely be “more normal” after a cold front moves through the area, sending us back to reality for December.