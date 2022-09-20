KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is in the midst of a heat wave and broke the record-high temperature for a second straight day.

On Tuesday, the temperature surpassed the 95-degree record set in 1947 and 1931, when the area recorded 97 degrees at 12:35 p.m.

The forecast expects the high temperature of the day to surpass 100 degrees.

One day earlier, the 99-degree high temperature broke the previous record high of 95 degrees set in 1954.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, Kansas City reached 96 degrees, tying the record set almost 100 years ago in 1925.

With rain chances in the forecast for Wednesday, Kansas City will begin to cool, with the current forecast showing a high of 65 degrees on Thursday.