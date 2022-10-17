KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cold weather is here and Kansas City is forecasted to see temperatures that could beat a 50-year-old record.

According to the National Weather Service, the daily record low for October 18 in Kansas City is 28-degrees set in 1972.

Tuesday’s forecast projects Kansas City’s temperature could drop to as low as 22-degrees.

Kansas City is under a freeze warning through 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The forecasted high for Tuesday (48-degrees) is 18-degrees cooler than the normal maximum for October 18.

The forecast makes a turn on Wednesday leading up to a possible return to the low-80s during the weekend.