KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the National Weather Service, Kansas City is poised from some record setting heat this week.

Forecasts predict Kansas City could see temperatures rise into the triple-digits on Tuesday, July 19; Friday, July 22; Saturday, July 23; and Sunday, July 24.

The last time Kansas City saw temperatures over 100 was on September 8, 2013.

Temperatures have topped in the 90’s for the past few weeks, with a few cooler days sprinkled in. The heat prompted several metro cities to open cooling stations and locations, which would presumable remain open during the potentially-record-setting spell.

On Monday, an Air Quality Alert Day was issued for Kansas City.

Forecasting a high around 100° F tomorrow for KC. Here’s the last 10 times we reached or breached 100° F. 1. 7/12/18: 100°

2. 9/8/13: 100°

3. 8/7/12: 103°

4. 8/1/12: 101°

5. 7/31/12: 100°

6. 7/29/12: 105°

7. 7/25/12: 106°

8. 7/24/12: 103°

9. 7/23/12: 105°

10. 7/22/12: 103° @NWSKansasCity