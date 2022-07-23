KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time since summer 2018, the temperature at Kansas City International Airport has reached 100 degrees.

July 12, 2018 was the last time the KC metro reached this high of a temp.

The last time Kansas City saw temperatures over 100 was on September 8, 2013.

Temperatures have topped in the 90’s for the past few weeks.

The entire Kansas City area is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday with heat index values up to 106 expected.

Cooling centers are available and open across the metro.

The FOX4 Weather Team reports relief will arrive Sunday with temperatures about 10 degrees cooler and rain chances heading into Sunday night.

Best chance for widespread showers comes on Monday morning which will continue dropping temperatures into the 80s for next week.