KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Kansas City metro for the second day.

Health experts warn anyone who plans to spend anytime outside to take breaks and “don’t push it.”

The warning comes as millions of people are expected to hit the road in record numbers for the Fourth of July. AAA predicts nearly 51 million people will travel somewhere for the holiday weekend, with 85% of travelers planning a road trip.

Doctors suggest to add bottled water to the list of things you need to pack. It can prevent a simple issue on the road from becoming a dangerous situation in summer heat.

“You want to make sure you stay hydrated, drink lots of water. But you also want to make sure you’re replacing you electrolytes. So, you know, you can drink Gatorade and Powerade or an electrolyte containing solution or eating salty foods while you’re drinking water,” Dr. Kevin O’Rourke, Emergency Medicine Specialist at University Health, said.

O’Rourke said as you reach for cookout staples like hot dogs and chips during your Fourth of July celebrations, grab another bottle of water. It’s needed to help balance out the extra salt you’re eating.