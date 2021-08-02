Kansas City investigates third suspected heat-related death of the summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Health Department is investigating its third suspected heat-related death in a week.
This time the victim is a man born in 1956, making him 64 or 65 years old. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office notified the health department of the man’s death on Monday.
That suspected heat-related death is in addition to two other similar deaths reported last week.
On July 30, the health department said it was notified of a male child’s death. Heat is suspected to have played a role in his death. Investigators say the boy was born in 2010, but haven’t released any additional information.
Two days earlier, on July 28, the health department opened a death investigation into a man born in 1980. Investigators suspect he also died because of heat-related causes.
In each case, investigators say they can’t release additional identifying factors about the victims.