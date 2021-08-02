Kansas City investigates third suspected heat-related death of the summer

heat wave in the city and hand showing thermometer for high temperature

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Health Department is investigating its third suspected heat-related death in a week.

This time the victim is a man born in 1956, making him 64 or 65 years old. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office notified the health department of the man’s death on Monday.

No additional information is available at this time. — KCMO Health Dept (@KCMOHealthDept) August 2, 2021

That suspected heat-related death is in addition to two other similar deaths reported last week.

On July 30, the health department said it was notified of a male child’s death. Heat is suspected to have played a role in his death. Investigators say the boy was born in 2010, but haven’t released any additional information.

Two days earlier, on July 28, the health department opened a death investigation into a man born in 1980. Investigators suspect he also died because of heat-related causes.

In each case, investigators say they can’t release additional identifying factors about the victims.