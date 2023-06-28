KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department wants you to pick up the phone during the next stretch of hot weather.

With temperatures expected to soar over the weekend and into the 4th of July holiday, the department said officers are ready to help.

If you believe your neighbors are struggling with the heat, or are sitting inside a hot home or apartment, the department offers free welfare checks.

Officers will knock on doors and talk to the residents to make sure they have what they need to survive the hot summer stretch.

If you are concerned about a neighbor, or a friend, call Kansas City police at 816-234-5111 and they will stop by the address. If you believe it’s an emergency situation call 911 immediately.

The heat can also be dangerous for pets left outside.

Make sure animals have grass or dirt. Hot sidewalks and pavement can burn their paws. They may also need extra water during the summer heat.

If you see an animal that is being abused or mistreated, call the city’s 311 line from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The number to call after hours and weekends is 816-683-1373.

Pet owners can also look for help from the Pet Resource Center of Kansas City. The team said it will hit the streets daily helping animals that need it.

“Every single year we see pets suffering from heat exhaustion, and sometimes, it can be even worse; like heat stroke. And that is extremely dangerous,” Dr. Melia Washington, chief veterinarian at PRCKC, said.

Washington said the easiest way to prevent heat stroke and death is to bring pets inside where it’s cool during the hottest part of the day.