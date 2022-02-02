KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new reporting system drivers can use if involved in a minor crash. The Kansas City police department said the system should save people a trip to a police station to file a report.
The option is only available if the crash meets the following criteria:
- The person filing the report is at least 18 years old
- The crash happened inside the Kansas City, Mo. city limits
- No one was seriously injured, and the crash didn’t cause another type of emergency
- The crash did not involve alcohol or drug use
- Did everyone involve stop? If the crash involved a hit-and-run, it cant be reported through the new online system
To file a report, the site asks for your personal information and address. You will then need to provide information about your car and your version of how the crash happened. You have 30-minutes to complete the report before it resets.
The person filing the report will be able to print a temporary copy of the report for insurance purposes.
An officer will review the report within 48-hours. If the report is submitted over a weekend or a holiday it may take a little longer according to the police department.
The system is not just for crashes. It can also be used to report the following issues:
- Child Custody Violations
- Drug Activity
- Request for Extra Patrol
- Credit/Debit Card Fraud
- Identity Theft
- Lost Property
- Phone Harassment
- Property/Vehicle Damage
- Theft
- Traffic Complaint