KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new reporting system drivers can use if involved in a minor crash. The Kansas City police department said the system should save people a trip to a police station to file a report.

The option is only available if the crash meets the following criteria:

The person filing the report is at least 18 years old

The crash happened inside the Kansas City, Mo. city limits

No one was seriously injured, and the crash didn’t cause another type of emergency

The crash did not involve alcohol or drug use

Did everyone involve stop? If the crash involved a hit-and-run, it cant be reported through the new online system

To file a report, the site asks for your personal information and address. You will then need to provide information about your car and your version of how the crash happened. You have 30-minutes to complete the report before it resets.

The person filing the report will be able to print a temporary copy of the report for insurance purposes.

An officer will review the report within 48-hours. If the report is submitted over a weekend or a holiday it may take a little longer according to the police department.

The system is not just for crashes. It can also be used to report the following issues:

Child Custody Violations

Drug Activity

Request for Extra Patrol

Credit/Debit Card Fraud

Identity Theft

Lost Property

Phone Harassment

Property/Vehicle Damage

Theft

Traffic Complaint