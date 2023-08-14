KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even if it put a damper on some weekend plans, Kansas City got some much-needed rain Sunday.

In fact, it was so much rain that it set a new record.

With 2.91 inches of rain measured at Kansas City International Airport, Kansas City broke the previous daily precipitation record for Aug. 13 set back in 2005. That previous record was 2.71 inches.

The National Weather Service said the 2.91 inches in Kansas City was also the 12th wettest day for any August day, dating back to 1888.

And Kansas City wasn’t the only city to see a record-breaking rainfall Sunday.

The NWS said St. Joseph saw 3.26 of rain, also setting a daily precipitation record. The old record was 2.87 inches set in 1982. St. Joseph’s rainfall was made it the 7th wettest day for any August Day on record in the city.

Here are other Sunday rainfall totals, according to the NWS:

Downtown Kansas City — 3.06 inches

Olathe New Century Airport — 1.72 inches

Olathe Executive Airport — 1.05 inches

Lee’s Summit — 1.72 inches

Sedalia –1.46 inches

Pleasant Hill — 1.34 inches

Meanwhile, parts of southern Missouri saw torrential rain and flooding with over 8 inches of rain.

FOX4’s Joe Lauria said the Kansas City area can expect some pleasant weather for the next few days before another heat wave returns. But in terms of rain, data shows little to nothing for almost 10 days.