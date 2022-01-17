Kansas City sees snowiest start to year in over a decade after recent winter weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a while since Kansas City has seen this much snow in the beginning of January.

Seventeen days into the new year, and Kansas City has logged 5.3 inches of snow so far, according to the National Weather Service. That snow total comes from the agency’s official measuring at Kansas City International Airport.

KCI recorded 2.1 inches of snow on New Years Day and then 3.2 inches over this past weekend with the latest snow storm.

Interesting snow stat…officially for KC up @KCIAirport …we've had 5.3" of snow. That's the snowiest start to the year since 2011! #fox4kc #mowx #kswx JL pic.twitter.com/oLAyQQlpmD — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) January 17, 2022

The last time Kansas City had more snow through the first 17 days of the year was in 2011 when over 7 inches of snow had already fallen.

Kansas City is seeing some warming temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, helping all the latest snow melt. Then the next cold front arrives, sending temperatures way down.

But this cold front isn’t expected to dump snow on us like the last cold front did over the weekend. Most models continue to show Kansas City and the surrounding area staying dry for now.

So can we expect more up and down temperatures? The short answer is yes. Kansas City is, of course, caught right in the middle of two very different systems over the next few weeks.