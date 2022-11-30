JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As the temperatures drop, Spire Energy customers in Kansas City are hit with a second increase to their gas bill in as many months.

The Missouri Public Service Commission approved a settlement to raise Spire’s minimum revenue requirement by $78 million. It’s about half of the $143 million the natural gas company asked to receive.

According to Spire, the increase will raise the monthly bill for an average customer about $4.75 a month, starting in December.

Spire says the money will be used to pay for things like employee raises and infrastructure improvements.

The increase is in addition to a rate hike for the actual cost of natural gas that took effect Tuesday.

When customers combine the two increases, Spire says it will add a total of around $13 dollars a month to gas bills.

Customers will begin seeing the impact of the two rate hikes as early as Dec. 26.

