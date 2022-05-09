KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In 1963, the temperature in Kansas City reached a high of 91 degrees on May 9. On the same day 2022, the temperature rose to 91 degrees once again, tying the 59-year-old daily record.

Just two weeks ago, Kansas City broke the daily record for the lowest temperature on April 26 when it reached 33 degrees at Kansas City International Airport, where the National Weather Service takes its official temperature.

If you’re disappointed Kansas City didn’t break a record Monday, don’t fret. The forecast for the next few days puts several other records in jeopardy.

Record Year Forecast May 9 91 1963, 2022 91 May 10 92 1962 92 May 11 92 1962 92 May 12 93 1962 92

Wind gusts of over 30 mph are contributing to the heat and thunderstorms could be around the corner later this week for the area.

The NWS also said the last time Kansas City reached 90 degrees earlier in the season was in 2012 when the city reached 90 for the first time on April 25! That summer Kansas City saw an incredible drought with 69 days at or over 90 degrees and 20 of those days at or over 100 degrees.

Could Kansas City’s early heat wave be a sign of what’s to come? Only time will tell.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.