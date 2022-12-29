KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area has had one crazy week when it comes to weather at the end of December.

From a winter storm that brought snow, sub-zero temperatures and wind chills almost 30 below zero to tying the record for daily high temperature.

On Thursday, the temperature at Kansas City International Airport reached 68 degrees. The last time KCI reached this temperature on Dec. 29 was in 1947, according to the National Weather Service.

Just the day before on Wednesday, KCI reached 54 degrees, the first time reached a temperature in the 50s since Dec. 13.

According to FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria, a cold front is expected to move through the area later Thursday. Temperatures fall Friday but will still stay warmer than average to finish out the year.

The high for Friday is 47 degrees with a low of 27 degrees.