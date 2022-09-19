KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are heating up in Kansas City even as summer is winding down.

Kansas City broke its daily temperature record on Monday, according to the National Weather Service, and it comes one day after the city tied its record.

First on Sunday, the city hit 96 degrees at Kansas City International Airport where the official temperature is taken. That was a tie for Sept. 18’s record high, which was originally set in 1925.

Then on Monday, Kansas City broke the record by 2 p.m. Temperatures climbed to 99 degrees — a new record. The previous record for Sept. 19 was 95 degrees, according to the NWS, set back in 1954.

And there’s a chance Kansas City could tie or break the daily temperature record Tuesday as well. The current record for Sept. 20 is 95 degrees, set in 1948. But on Tuesday, we’re once again expecting highs from 95-100 degrees.

Kansas City has definitely been in a heat wave recently. The NWS said at 3 a.m. Monday it was 79 degrees, and the normal high for Sept. 19 is 78 degrees.

Throughout the month of September, there have only been three days with highs in the 70s. Otherwise, we’ve been seeing 80s and 90s.

