KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Armed with what they call an aggressive new plan, city leaders say snow will be removed from every street in the city as soon as the first major winter storm hits.

The plan includes more drivers, more equipment, and a promise to get the job done.

For years, people living in Kansas City have complained about the city’s slow and incomplete process to snow removal. In the past, some residents have complained snow plows never arrived in their neighborhoods.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, City Manager Brian Platt, and Public Works Director Michael Shaw say those complaints have been heard, addressed, and will be a thing of the past.

“Making sure that we’re making improvements, we’re responding to issues, and we’re iterating every storm. Every single storm that we’ve had since I’ve been here for almost two years, we’ve made changes and improvements and adjustments, just like any sports team would. Just like the Chiefs would at halftime. We’re continuously trying to get better and better at what we’re doing,” Platt said.

They announced a new, aggressive, approach to the snow removal process Thursday afternoon.

It begins with a plan long before the first snowflake falls.

“We will make sure we have enough salt, enough drivers, enough trucks to make sure we can it every Kansas City neighborhood and hit it multiple times,” Lucas said.

The city says it has added 50 new snow removal vehicles and 100 new drivers. The city is paying employees more to help with retention and making sure each is trained properly.

“What’s most important is we’re more intentional with knowing what we have to do, being there early, and getting there often is key to keeping our roads clear, and trying to meet the expectations of the community,” Shaw said.

Those new vehicles will pretreat roads earlier than ever when a sizeable snowfall is forecasted. Plows will operate 24 hours a day, with drivers working in shifts, through the storm until the job is complete, the city’s public works director promised.

“We’ll go in until we get punched in the mouth. Then we’ll regroup and come up with another plan,” Shaw said.

Department leaders will also work together leading up to a snowstorm, making sure every city employee who is trained and able is helping with snow removal. Lucas said the added workers helps the overall response.

“That helps us make sure, particularly in our residential neighborhoods that we’re not just hitting arterials, but we’re hitting every single street,” Lucas said.

No longer will residents be left wondering if or when a snow plow will make it to a neighborhood. The answer is at everyone’s fingertips.

Lucas said each city plow is equipped with technology that allows residents to track locations online. The snow plow trackers show where the plows have been and where they are going.

While roads will be cleared first, there is also a plan to address miles of bike lanes across the city.

“We’ll be close to 30 miles of bike lanes that are gonna be put in Kansas City. Part of what we have to do is plow the main street and then come back and plow the bike lane to get those cleared out as well. That’s all part of the preparation and planning process, knowing where those are,” Shaw said.

After the storm ends and streets are cleared, city workers will use equipment like bobcats to clear protected bike lanes since the plows are too large to use.

Four years ago when Lucas was on the city council he gave Kansas City a D grade for snow removal. Now, with changes that have been made and others on the way, the may said he’d give the city an A-.

Shaw said public response is also improving over the snow removal changes the city made last winter.

“Just because you live in the biggest city in the area doesn’t mean you need to have the worst services. And I think this is just one small reflection of it,” Lucas said.

