KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Kansas City metro from 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon on Wednesday.

A winter storm is expected to bring up to 4 inches of snow to the area starting Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

⚠️ A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued across the entire Kansas City Metro for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall ranging from 1-4" is possible along with covered/icy roadways Wednesday morning. Tracking the latest on @fox4kc. #MOwx #KSwx #KCwx pic.twitter.com/jEeAhsUq7w — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) January 23, 2023

The timing of the storm means it could impact Wednesday’s morning commute.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warns drivers that highways, ramps and streets may be treacherous at times and more time will likely be needed to drive anywhere.

MoDOT says crews plan to be out Tuesday night as the temperatures drop and rain turns to snow.

“We are expecting a very heavy, wet snow which is great for making snowmen but can make roads very difficult to drive on. If you must be out, adjust your speed to the road conditions,” Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT’s chief safety and operations officer, said.

MoDOT and the Kansas Department of Transportation also ask drivers to give snowplows and salt trucks extra room on the roads. They say snowplow operators react to the road ahead and have a limited field of vision.

Make sure your cellphone is fully charged, but never use it while driving. If you slide off the road, or are involved in a crash, stay inside your vehicle with your seat belt buckled until help arrives.