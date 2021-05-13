Kansas City weather: A week of rain followed by a chance of more rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second half of May is looking more and more like a wash.

The Kansas City metro is in for a fair amount of rain over the course of the next seven days, starting on May 14. After that, there’s a chance of (you guessed it) more rain lasting nearly through the end of the month.

Scattered rain chances move into the metro from the west starting in the late morning-midday on May 14. The showers calm down in the evening but then spark back up on Saturday, May 15.

FOX4 Weather is tracking the next week, predicting a 30-50% chance of rain each day through Wednesday, May 19. The systems vary from morning showers to isolated thunderstorms.

Then, the Climate Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows an above average likelihood of precipitation the following week, May 20-26. Kansas City falls in an area of 33-40% probability.

Meteorologist Joe Lauria dove into the various weather models in his Joe’s Weather World blog. He said the GFS model still shows over 5 inches of moisture over the next 16 days, and the EURO model has more than 3 inches.

“Mow today,” meteorologist Garry Frank said on the FOX4 Noon Show. “It’s going to be a pretty rainy period ahead.”

CPC long range graphic