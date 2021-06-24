LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorms move through Kansas City area overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to move across the Kansas City area late Thursday night into early Friday.

The area already saw one round of storms Thursday morning, and with the second round of storms, the region will see the potential for hail, wind and flooding rains, as well.

Counties in northern Missouri have already gone under a tornado warning Thursday evening as severe thunderstorms hit towns like Trenton and Princeton, Missouri.

Then more opportunities for severe weather and heavy rains are developing Friday afternoon.

