Kansas City weather: The end of the deluge is in sight

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– 6 days. We’ve had showers, heavy rain, and/or thunderstorms for 6 days in and around the KC metro area. During that time, we’ve seen some pretty significant flooding both north & south of I-70. Thursday & Friday was highlighted by heavy rain and flooding for the northern half of the area. 10-15″ of rain fell along a curved line from Hiawatha and St. Joe down through the Cameron, MO area, and ending around Marshall. Over the past weekend, the south side of the area saw flooding rains, and they saw more 6″+ daily totals in spots yesterday. As of Tuesday the 29th, this is how the estimated 7-day totals look:

Notice two areas of dark reds and pinks indicating 8″+ of rain: Along and north of I-70 & south of I-70. Courtesy: Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service/NOAA

All kinds of flood watches and warnings are and have been in place over the past week, and river flood warnings are still everywhere in our area as of today. Two smaller rivers that are particularly high are the Platte and Grand rivers.

Tuesday flood stages for areas along the Platte River

Tuesday flood stages for areas along the Grand River

Most spots along these two river are okay, but moderate river flooding continues for Sumner, Sharps Station, and Platte City. The Missouri River shows no flooding at this point in Kansas City, but there are minor river flooding reports at Glasgow and Boonville, MO farther downstream.

Now, officially, Kansas City has missed the largest push of the heavy rain throughout the entire event. At KCI, we’re actually still below average for our to-date June rainfall numbers.

June rainfall at KCI. Notice we’re still officially below average by almost 0.4″

But opportunities to return closer to normal here in Kansas City are coming over the next two days. On-and-off rain is still in the forecast for the rest of today, tonight, and tomorrow. Another 1-3″+ could fall in spots between now and then.

Possible additional rainfall totals between now and 9 PM Wednesday

Luckily, as you probably know, the forecast continues to improve Thursday and Friday, looking really dry by the holiday weekend. An early look at the 4th of July shows sunny to mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s. The early overnight hours continues to look clear, so good conditions for fireworks!

The July 4th forecast continues to look good!

Additional signs of rain still appear in the long range forecast. But those are plenty far off and will need a closer watch after the weekend.