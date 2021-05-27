Kansas City Weather: Timeline of severe storms today, 5/27

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Strong storms are rolling into the metro early this morning, and more are on the way. FOX4 is Weather Aware until 8 a.m.

There was a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at 6 a.m. for areas east of Kansas City, Including Ottawa and areas just south of Topeka and Eudora, Kansas. That system moved into Spring Hill, Paola, and eventually Overland Park by the end of the hour and into 7 a.m.

There’s also a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the central, east and south of the metro, including downtown. Outside of the watch, other heavy rain will pelt the Northland and beyond.

Here’s what we are expecting this morning and later today:

7 a.m.

Strong to severe storms roll into the south side of the metro. Places like Gardner, Edgerton, Olathe and Overland Park will get hit first.

Downtown Kansas City will also get pounced on as a bulging edge pushes out more north. Just after the turn of the hour, the storm on the south side will move over the state line and reach Belton.

Residents and those making the commute can expect a strong wind sheer at the leading edge of the front, followed by heavy rain and lightning. Wind speeds could reach 50 mph or possibly more.

10 a.m.

Many in Kansas City will experience a lull in activity. Scattered storms may linger within the disrupted atmosphere, but rain should be mostly gone by late morning and certainly by noon.

3 p.m.

“The question mark remains; will we see thunderstorms redevelop this afternoon as a cold front works its way through?”

The metro’s thunderstorm chances increase at 3 p.m. through 7 p.m., especially south and east of Kansas City. There may be a line of thunderstorms developing, and there’s a chance of severe weather. The biggest threat is a wind risk, with most of the metro under a moderate risk.

FOX4 will monitor the situation all day and provide updated information.

