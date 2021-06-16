Kansas City weather: Unhealthy air conditions trip Ozone Alert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first Ozone Alert of the season has been issued for Wednesday, June 16, according to the Mid-America Regional Council’s Air Quality Program.

The SkyCast model is a code orange today. That means the air is unhealthy and could especially effect sensitive groups of people.

“Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion,” according to SkyCast.

AirQ KC states that heat and sun contribute to unhealthy amounts of ozone at the ground level.

“Ozone pollution forms when emissions from sources such as vehicles, lawn mowers, power plants and industry react with heat and sunlight. Ground-level ozone makes it difficult for your lungs to absorb oxygen, making you cough,” according to the AirQ KC website.

Residents can check back on tomorrow’s air quality on FOX4’s weather forecasting, or on the MARC AirQ Twitter account.

The first Ozone Alert of the season has been issued for Wed., June 16.

That means an unhealthy level of ground-level ozone is expected tomorrow in the Kansas City region.

Learn simple actions you can take to reduce pollution at https://t.co/Ztmi8oDJet. pic.twitter.com/xOLNQQkEGI — MARC AirQ Program (@airqkc) June 15, 2021