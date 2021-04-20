Kansas City weather: When will it stop snowing today, April 20?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The metro is in the middle of a wide band of snow in the metro, and the swirling flakes are sticking around for the entire morning. Let’s just be glad they aren’t sticking to the roads.

While it should remain snowing throughout this weather event, the amount of snow coming down depends on where the band is at. Within the larger band are two thinner bands of heavier precipitation, surrounded by lighter snowfall.

When will the heaviest snow fall? And when will the snow stop altogether? FOX4’s meteorologists have timed it out, here:

5 a.m.

The first heavy band rolled through the heart of downtown at the start of the 5 a.m. hour. This was the leading edge of the larger swath of snow. The cars got covered, but the roads remained clear as the temperature hovered just above freezing for most of the metro.

6 a.m.

Snow is picking up in northern Platte County as that second heavy band encroaches on the metro. Central Kansas City slowed to moderate snowfall, and the first band passed through Odessa, turning to rain in some of the more southern metro areas.

Over the hour and into 7 a.m., the heavy snow will make its way into central Kansas City and more of the surrounding metro. Elevated surfaces could get slick as some temperatures around the area dip down to 32 degrees during the morning commute.

10 a.m.

Snow will begin trailing off. Light precipitation may remain with a potential for some wintry mix and rain on the backside of the hand. The Winter Weather Advisory ends at 10 a.m.

12 p.m.

By noon, most of the metro will be clear. Some may still experience the remnants of the system, but with temperatures in the upper 30s, the snow will be gone.

4 p.m.

Temperatures will get into the mid-40s today with some partially cloudy, sunny skies in the mix. Most of the snow that does accumulate throughout the morning will be melted off, and chances are that all of the snow is gone by tonight.

However, temperatures will plunge tonight, prompting a freeze warning.

FOX4 will keep you updated with the weather all day and night. Check back on our forecasts for more information.

