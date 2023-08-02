KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While we’re still in the heat of the summer, the Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, is predicting winter weather will make a comeback after a warm anomaly last year.

The Farmer’s Almanac says there are indications that El Niño conditions will last into the winter of 2024.

The World Meteorological Organization declared onset of El Niño conditions on July 4, 2023. The La Niña that was present during the past three winters is over.

The extended weather forecast, based on a mathematical and astronomical formula, is calling for below-average temperatures and a lot of snowstorms, sleet, ice and rain for much of the Great Lakes and Midwest in the United States.

The Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter in the Great Plains will usher in plenty of cold temperatures and occasional bouts of storminess, bringing widespread rain and snow.

What about a White Christmas? According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Kansas City metro has a 10% to 25% historical probability of having one.

December 2023 is forecast to start out quite stormy. The Farmer’s Almanac’s extended weather forecast calls for some blizzard conditions blowing snow into areas over northern New England, the North Central states, and northern and central areas of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

In an interview last year, FOX4 meteorologist Jacob Lanier said he disagrees with the almanacs’ methods of predicting winter weather. Lanier, who is trained as a weather professional with a meteorology degree, said the almanac uses broad, general statements to predict weather.