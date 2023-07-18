KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Part of a popular nature and hiking center is closed because of storm damage.

The Missouri Department of Conservation temporarily closed the Anita B. Gorman Conservation and Discovery Center following Friday’s storms because of storm-related power outages. The center is located near East 47th Terrace and Troost Avenue.

The center will reopen when repairs are made and everything at the center is working again.

People are still allowed to explore the center’s grounds, including the native plant garden. The walking paths are also open to the public.