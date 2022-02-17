KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The metro is used to getting snow, but what happened Thursday was unusual. At least 7-inches of snow fell at KCI Airport, setting a new record for snowfall on Feb. 17. The old record had been in place since 1893.

The snowfall wasn’t the only unusual thing that happened on the roads Thursday.

Both MoDOT and KDOT asked drivers to stay off highways to help plows clear the snow as quickly as possible. When that didn’t happen on the Kansas side of the metro, they called in reinforcements.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tweeted that troopers were following plows, with their lights on, to keep drivers back. KC Scout traffic cameras caught the caravan on I-35 near 95th Street Thursday afternoon.

As you can see, the troopers are even staggered like the plows are driving.

Crews in Kansas and Missouri are making progress, but warn roads remain dangerous. They are telling drivers to stay home if at all possible.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.