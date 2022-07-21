KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The medical examiner’s office is investigating six possible heat-related deaths on the Missouri side of the metro.

A spokesperson for Kansas City’s health department said the official cause of death won’t be released until the medical examiner’s office finishes its reports.

The health department will not release specific information about anyone who dies, but it did provide a few details about the possible victims currently under investigation.

One death took place in June. It was a man born in 1949.

The other five deaths happened earlier this month:

Male, born 1976

Female, born in 1952

Female, born 1962

Male, born 1988

Male, born 1998

If you live somewhere without air conditioning, or can’t afford to run it, don’t sit in your hot home.

Call the United Way’s 2-1-1 line to locate the closest cooling center. Library branches and community centers are also open and serve as cooling centers for the public.

